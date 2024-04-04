Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency: Check voting date, key candidates, result and more

BJP has been winning the Faridabad Lok Sabha Elections since 2014.

Faridabad is one of the 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana. It comprises nine Legislative Assembly constituencies -- Hathin, Hodal (SC), Palwal, Prithla, Faridabadnit, Badkhal, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad and Tigaon. In the last Lok Sabha Elections in 2019, BJP's Krishan Pal won the seat with a margin of 6,38,239 votes. He secured 913,222 votes with a vote share of around 69 per cent. Pal defeated Congress's Avtar Singh Bhadana who got 274,983 votes around 20.70 per cent. BSP's Mandhir Singh Maan received 84,006 votes.

Candidates from Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency

BJP has yet again fielded Krishan Pal Gurjar from the Faridabad parliamentary constituency. He is presently the Minister of State of Power and Heavy Industries. Congress is yet to declare its candidate for the seat.

Voting in Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency

The voting will be held in the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency in the sixth phase on 25 May. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

