Faridabad Horror: Rape case survivor suffers deep injuries, know 5 major updates

A 26-year-old woman who was gang-raped in Faridabad was brutally assaulted and thrown out of the moving van on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road on the intervening night of 30th and 31st December. The victim-survivor is admitted to the Intensive Care Unite (ICU) of a private hospital in the city and has been undergoing treatment for 12 fractures on face including other deep wounds, according to HT.

According to PTI, the woman is not in a stable condition to give statement but according to doctors she is out of danger. For hours after being admitted to the hospital, she was in a state of shock. In Faridabad rape case update, the PTI reported that the two accused, one of them from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Madhya Pradesh, were produced in a city court on Wednesday after being arrested the day before. They have now been sent into judicial custody.

- The survivor is a mother of three, as per PTI, who had been living with her parents after some dispute with her husband. According to a Times of India report, before she left the house the night of the incident, she had an argument with her mother and informed her sister that she was going to a friend's house and will return in 2-3 hours.

-incident of crime: The woman’s plan to leave early got delayed and when she left her friend’s house it was midnight, and she was waiting for transport near Metro Chowk. As the waiting time prolonged, she accepted the lift offer from the culprit in a hurry. The men were in a white Maruti Eeco van. They drove the van in an isolated area on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road and as per police, the victim was held captive in the van for three hours by two men during which crime they raped her.

-They then threw her out of the van near Raja Chowk in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Nagar between 3am and 4am on Wednesday after bringing her back to Faridabad.

-The woman was shouting asking for help but due to foggy conditions and visibility issues, no help could come. After being thrown out of the vehicle, she was bleeding profusely and called her sister. She immediately rushed for her and came with the family who took her to Badshah Khan Hospital, and later shifted to Delhi hospital. The family later admitted her to a private facility in Faridabad. She got 12 stitches.

-A crime branch has detained both suspects and recovered the van. “The duo is being interrogated to corroborate the facts and ascertain the sequence of events. They will be formally arrested on Wednesday,” Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police said. An FIR was registered on the sister’s complaint under sections 70(1) (gang rape with adult woman), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.