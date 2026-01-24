Faridabad Horror: Father beats 4-year-old daughter to death after she fails to write numbers till 50

A four-year-old girl in Faridabad allegedly died after her father, Krishna Jaiswal, assaulted her for failing to write numbers up to 50 during homeschooling. Jaiswal has been arrested and sent on police remand while authorities investigate the case.

A routine homeschooling session ended in tragedy in Faridabad on January 21, when a four-year-old girl allegedly died after being beaten by her father, police said on Friday. The accused, Krishna Jaiswal, 31, was arrested and is currently in police custody for investigation.

Father Arrested, Produced in Court

Jaiswal, a resident of Kheratiya village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, was living with his family in a rented house in Faridabad. Following a complaint lodged at the Sector 58 police station, he was taken into custody and produced before a city court, which sent him on a one-day police remand, according to reports.

Authorities said both parents were employed in private companies. While the mother left for work during the day, Jaiswal remained at home to care for the children and supervise their studies.

Incident Details

Police investigators said the child was asked to write numbers from one to fifty as part of a home study session. When she was unable to complete the task, Jaiswal allegedly lost his temper and assaulted her, causing injuries that proved fatal.

The mother discovered the child’s body upon returning from work in the evening and immediately informed the police. A team from the Sector 58 police station arrived at the scene and took the body into custody.

Investigation Underway

'A case has been registered, and the accused has been placed under police remand for further investigation,' a Faridabad Police spokesperson said. 'Following the postmortem examination, the body has been handed over to the family.'

Authorities are probing the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the nature of the assault and the timeline of events. No further details have been released while the investigation continues.

This case has sparked discussions about child safety and parental responsibility, particularly in the context of home-based learning, as many parents continue to balance work and homeschooling duties.

Faridabad Police have urged citizens to report any cases of child abuse and reiterated their commitment to investigating such incidents promptly.