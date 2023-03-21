Search icon
Faridabad, Gurgaon to have metro connectivity, list of 12 stations, route details

Faridabad and Gurugram will be constructed via Delhi-NIT assembly region and Piyali Chowk.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 03:13 PM IST

Gurgaon: The distance between the two stations will be 32.14 kilometers. (File)

There is a likelihood of a metro link between Faridabad and Gurugram. The work for the project will start in the coming months after a DPR is finalised and approved. The Haryana government has reportedly approved the project. This project will prove to be a boon for the two cities. It will also improve connectivity among Delhi and the National Capital Region.

After this project, the two cities of Haryana will have high-speed connectivity. Both the cities are important residential and business centres of Delhi and NCR. This will bring down the pollution levels between the two cities. 

It will also ease traffic between the two cities.

With this project, Delhi-NCR, Faridabad and Gurugram could be joined with Metro connectivity. The people of Delhi NCR would be able to travel seamlessly between Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram. The Haryana government has reportedly prepared the DPR of the proposed project.

The distance between the two stations will be 32.14 kilometers.

12 stations will be built on the route. From Faridabad, these will be: Bata Chowk, Pyali Chowk, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Barkhal Enclave, Pali Chowk, Police Chowki Mangar.

In Gurugram area, metro stations will be built at Gwal Pahari, Sector-56, Sushant Lok, Sushant Lok- Phase III, Rosewood City and Vatika Chowk.

