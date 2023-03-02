Faridabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai to be linked to Noida International Airport via new expressway

Noida International Airport: Apco Infratech has bagged the contract for the expressway. (File)

The construction work to link the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with Noida International Airport has begun. The authorities have made mixer plants near Fafoonda and Mohna villages. The land survey for the construction of the road has begun. The land is being levelled. This road will be made on the land parcels of Haryana and UP's 17 villages.

NHAI has acquired lands in Sotai, Machhgar, Bahbalpur, Fafoonda, Panhera Khurd, Gadkhera, Narhawali, Chhanysa, Hirapur, Nariyal, Mohna, Baghpur, Nangliya, Solra, Bholra villages. This is being done to connect Faridabad with the Noida International Airport.

The Greenfield Expressway will also connect the Indira Gandhi Airport with the Noida International Airport. The people at the Delhi Airport will reach Noida Airport via Sahupur IMT Chowk and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The new greenfield expressway will connect Faridabad, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, KGP, KMP and Yamuna Expressway.

Apco Infratech has bagged the contract for the expressway. It will take two years to finish. The government will also spend Rs 1660 crore on its construction.

Most of the farmers whose lands were acquired have been compensated for their property.