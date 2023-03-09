Search icon
Faridabad-Ghaziabad in 30 minutes via Noida, Greater Noida; FNG road proposed route revealed

FNG will have 28.1 km in Faridabad, 8 km in Noida and 20 km in Greater Noida.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 09:42 PM IST

This expressway will ease traffic on roads going to Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon. (Representational)

The Haryana government has prepared a draft as to the construction of the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad expressway. This decision will bring a massive relief to those who travel from Faridabad to Ghaziabad and Noida. This comes after the government has approved projects boosting connectivity between Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon. After this new plan is approved, the government will begin the process of DPR and tenders. It will take just 30 minutes to reach Ghaziabad from Faridabad via Noida and Greater Noida.

The length of this proposed expressway will be 56 km. The Noida and Faridabad authorities have already agreed on finishing a key bridge that will improve connectivity between the two cities. This road will also help shedding the load of Delhi's highways that connect Noida and Faridabad.

FNG will have 28.1 km in Faridabad, 8 km in Noida and 20 km in Greater Noida. According to the master plan, it will first begin from the Noida side. 70 percent of the construction work from the Noida side has been finished. The work on the Ghaziabad and Faridabad sides remains to be completed.

Here is the proposed route. It will start from Greater Faridabad's Ma Amrita Hospital. It will enter from the Lalpur village. A bridge with length 700 meters will connect Noida with Faridabad. A 5.6 km elevated road will be built from Noida Sector 98 and Sector 143. A service road will also be built.

This expressway will ease traffic on roads going to  Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon.

This road will also ensure that the distance taken to reach Noida from Faridabad is reduced to just 20 minutes.

Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt steals show in white saree, see photos
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 break cover: Specifications, features and more
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
