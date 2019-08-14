Trending#

Jammu And Kashmir

UNSC

Narendra Modi

Article 370

Amit Shah

  1. Home
  2. India


Faridabad: DCP Vikram Kapoor commits suicide, shoots himself dead with service revolver

An investigation into the matter is underway.


Faridabad DCP Vikram Kapoor

Share

Source

ANI

Updated: Aug 14, 2019, 10:14 AM IST

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence early in the morning on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 6 AM, police said. 

"With great sadness, it is to inform you that DCP of NIT Faridabad Vikram Kapoor has shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Police Lines, Sector 30, Faridabad at 6:00 am. The cause of the suicide is being investigated," Faridabad Police Public Relation Officer, Sube Singh, said in a statement.

News agency tweeted photos from the DCP's residence, noting that the police are looking into the possible cause behind Kapoor's death.

As DCP, Vikram Kapoor was in charge of New Industrial Town in Faridabad.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox