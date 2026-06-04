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Faridabad Construction Site Accident: Jewar Expressway project hit by crane collapse, 5 workers feared trapped; rescue operation underway

A gantry crane collapsed at a Jewar Expressway flyover construction site in Faridabad, Haryana, trapping several workers.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 10:40 PM IST

Faridabad Construction Site Accident: Jewar Expressway project hit by crane collapse, 5 workers feared trapped; rescue operation underway
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A major accident occurred on Thursday at a flyover construction site along the Jewar Expressway in Haryana's Faridabad after a massive gantry crane collapsed, trapping several workers beneath the debris. Authorities fear that at least five workers may still be trapped as rescue operations continue.

The incident took place near Panhera Khurd village under the jurisdiction of Chhainsa police station. According to officials, the collapse occurred between 1:30 pm and 2 pm while construction work was underway at the site.

Rescue Operations in Full Swing

Emergency teams rushed to the location after police received information about the accident around 3 pm. Rescue personnel equipped with heavy cutting tools and machinery immediately began efforts to reach workers believed to be trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

Faridabad Police Public Relations Officer Yashpal Yadav said rescue workers managed to pull out one injured worker from the wreckage. The worker sustained severe injuries, including crushed legs, and was rushed for medical treatment.

Officials said the rescue operation remains challenging due to the enormous weight of the fallen crane and the structures damaged during the collapse. Teams are currently attempting to cut through or lift parts of the crane to access those still trapped underneath.

Temporary Shelters Damaged

Preliminary information suggests that the gantry crane fell onto a makeshift shelter and container structures located at the construction site. Several shipping containers had been placed in the area and were being used as temporary offices, rest areas, and shelters for workers, contractors, and site officials.

The impact of the collapse caused extensive damage to these structures, raising concerns that multiple workers may have been inside at the time of the accident.

Cause Yet to Be Determined

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the crane collapse. An investigation is expected to be launched once rescue operations are completed and the site is secured.

Meanwhile, officials remain focused on locating and rescuing those feared trapped beneath the heavy equipment. Medical teams and emergency personnel continue to remain on standby as the operation progresses.

Further details regarding casualties, injuries, and the cause of the incident are awaited.

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