FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tusshar Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Jeetendra falling at Zarine Khan's prayer meet: 'According to him, it was a...'

Faridabad: 50 kg more explosives recovered in Sector 56, day after Delhi blast; 2 arrested

From Pulwama to Red Fort: How a doctor allegedly drove car that exploded in Delhi

Who is Shaheena Shahid? Lucknow-based doctor's SHOCKING link to Masood Azhar's sister; arrested for setting up Jaish-e-Mohammed's women's wing in India

11:11 Portal: Wear THESE colours today to make your manifestations come true

Anunay Sood death: Popular Influencer's body brought back to India from US, last rites to be performed in...

Pakistan: Explosion in parked car outside Islamabad's high court, 5 killed, WATCH VIDEO

Hema Malini looks shattered as she makes FIRST appearance with Esha Deol after refuting Dharmendra's death rumours; See pics

How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion

5%-18% Inverted Duty Structure to cause Inequality - The Desired GST Reforms needs Balanced Approach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tusshar Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Jeetendra falling at Zarine Khan's prayer meet: 'According to him, it was a...'

Tusshar Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Jeetendra falling at Zarine Khan's prayer meet

Faridabad: 50 kg more explosives recovered in Sector 56, day after Delhi blast; 2 arrested

Faridabad: 50 kg more explosives recovered in Sector 56, day after Delhi blast;

From Pulwama to Red Fort: How a doctor allegedly drove car that exploded in Delhi

From Pulwama to Red Fort: How doctor allegedly drove car that exploded in Delh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse

Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story

Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story

HomeIndia

INDIA

Faridabad: 50 kg more explosives recovered in Sector 56, day after Delhi blast; 2 arrested

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. Investigations are ongoing.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 03:18 PM IST

Faridabad: 50 kg more explosives recovered in Sector 56, day after Delhi blast; 2 arrested
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Crime Branch carried out an operation in Sector 56, Faridabad, recovering around 50 to 60 kilograms of explosives, IANS reported. This comes a day after the blast at Red Fort in Delhi. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. Investigations are ongoing. Earlier on Monday, Dr Muzammil Ganaie was arrested after 360 kg of explosives were recovered from his rented room in Faridabad.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered an FIR into the blast near the Red Fort under the UAPA and conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital, as preliminary findings suggested a link to the terror module uncovered in Faridabad.

Delhi blast case handed over to NIA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the probe into a blast near the Red Fort to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said. This is a clear indication that the blast, which has so far claimed 12 lives, is being considered by the government as an act of terror, as the NIA is mandated to probe terror cases only. The decision came hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in the national capital and other parts of the country following the blast.

Delhi Red Fort Blast

The blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tusshar Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Jeetendra falling at Zarine Khan's prayer meet: 'According to him, it was a...'
Tusshar Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Jeetendra falling at Zarine Khan's prayer meet
Faridabad: 50 kg more explosives recovered in Sector 56, day after Delhi blast; 2 arrested
Faridabad: 50 kg more explosives recovered in Sector 56, day after Delhi blast;
From Pulwama to Red Fort: How a doctor allegedly drove car that exploded in Delhi
From Pulwama to Red Fort: How doctor allegedly drove car that exploded in Delh
Who is Shaheena Shahid? Lucknow-based doctor's SHOCKING link to Masood Azhar's sister; arrested for setting up Jaish-e-Mohammed's women's wing in India
Who is Shaheena Shahid? Lucknow-based doctor's SHOCKING link to Masood Azhar...
11:11 Portal: Wear THESE colours today to make your manifestations come true
11:11 Portal: Wear THESE colours today to make your manifestations come true
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE