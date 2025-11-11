Faridabad: 50 kg more explosives recovered in Sector 56, day after Delhi blast; 2 arrested

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. Investigations are ongoing.

The Crime Branch carried out an operation in Sector 56, Faridabad, recovering around 50 to 60 kilograms of explosives, IANS reported. This comes a day after the blast at Red Fort in Delhi. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. Investigations are ongoing. Earlier on Monday, Dr Muzammil Ganaie was arrested after 360 kg of explosives were recovered from his rented room in Faridabad.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered an FIR into the blast near the Red Fort under the UAPA and conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital, as preliminary findings suggested a link to the terror module uncovered in Faridabad.

Delhi blast case handed over to NIA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the probe into a blast near the Red Fort to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said. This is a clear indication that the blast, which has so far claimed 12 lives, is being considered by the government as an act of terror, as the NIA is mandated to probe terror cases only. The decision came hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in the national capital and other parts of the country following the blast.

Delhi Red Fort Blast

The blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.