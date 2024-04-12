Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sarah Sham's professional journey, from an intern in publishing field to now standing tall in interior design

Famous Wildlife Photographer Aarzoo Khurana's ATR Initiative: Focusing on big impact for small tiger reserves

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA arrests two accused, including mastermind

Meet woman who lives in world's largest house, much bigger than Mukesh Ambani Rs 15000 crore Antilia, her husband is..

Azim Premji’s fund may invest over Rs 4000000000 in this firm, likely to hit IPO in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sarah Sham's professional journey, from an intern in publishing field to now standing tall in interior design

Famous Wildlife Photographer Aarzoo Khurana's ATR Initiative: Focusing on big impact for small tiger reserves

Meet woman who lives in world's largest house, much bigger than Mukesh Ambani Rs 15000 crore Antilia, her husband is..

Plants that manage diabetes

World's most livable cities

Yoga vs walking: Which is better for weight loss?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Meet star kid whose father was once a Bollywood star, disappeared suddenly, is missing for many years, she is now..

Meet actress who dated India cricketer at peak of career, never got married, is single mother, quit acting, now...

HomeIndia

India

Famous Wildlife Photographer Aarzoo Khurana's ATR Initiative: Focusing on big impact for small tiger reserves

Aarzoo Khurana believes that photography is a type of digital art that conveys a wide range of emotions.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aarzoo Khurana, a passionate wildlife photographer from the heart and successful lawyer from the mind, is on a journey to explore 55 tiger reserves in India! She has initiated the project, "All Tiger Reserve," a one-of-a-kind project in India- never thought before or never accomplished before! With a focus on India's less-known and less-explored reserves, Aarzoo works to raise awareness of these places and boost tourism, which benefits both the reserves and the surrounding populations in the long run.

About All Tiger Reserves (ATR): Exploring 55 Tiger Reserves in India

The All Tiger Reserves (ATR) project is a novel endeavor by Aarzoo Khurana; ATR is a unique project initiated in India that has never happened before. Aarzoo Khurana is in charge of the initiative and has the support of her team of specialists who are committed to this cause. They are therefore adamant about seeing each of India's 55 tiger reserves. After all, the goal is to reveal to the world's wildlife enthusiasts the undiscovered splendor of the little tiger reserves' fauna, not just the routine vacation experience. Instead, the ATR project is about an enormous documentation assignment that is considerably more ambitious and adventurous too! To create an extensive record of their experiences, Aarzoo and her eager team members meticulously record each individual they meet and every aspect of the journey.

Beginning of The Glorious Journey of ATR 

The All Tiger Reserves initiative started in the princely state of Rajasthan on October 1st, 2023, and it has already visited 43 Tiger Reserves, which is amazing! After beginning at the tiger reserve in Sariska, Rajasthan, Aarzoo and his teammates relocated to the tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh. The allure of breathtaking landscapes and surreptitious animal movements serves as a catalyst for their long journeys in search of Tiger motions! Aarzoo and her team are currently taking in the breathtaking beauty of tiger reserves in the Northeast region of India after touring all of the tiger reserves in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. "Wildlife exploration is a thrilling journey involving laborious tasks, minor injuries, hunger, sleepless nights, and discomfort in the back and neck. To capture the gracious moment of a tiger, we may have to travel great distances," Aarzoo said. 

About Aarzoo Khurana: A Passionate Wildlife Photographer 

Aarzoo Khurana believes that photography is a type of digital art that conveys a wide range of emotions. She aims to create unique, thought-provoking, and inspirational photographs and videos that increase awareness of the environment and the animals that are a part of it. Her incredible work has received a great deal of praise and has been featured in prestigious magazines including Reader's Digest, BBC Earth, Discovery, and National Geographic. Aarzoo has become a Sony brand ambassador thanks to her extensive knowledge base and passion for forests. 

Aarzoo's passion for wildlife photography began during her trip to Bharatpur where she first fell in love with wildlife photography. She recalls that her first journey as a wildlife photographer was not so exciting but she continues to capture the beauty of wild animals and birds in her camera. Her efforts are appreciated on social media platforms including Facebook, Insta, and YouTube where she has a huge fan following of more than 2 million people. Her video content of a dancing peacock and Kajri, a famous tigress of Bandhavgarh, has fetched many likes on Instagram.  

Aarzoo expresses gratitude to her team, parents, and close friends for their unwavering support and inspiration, highlighting the importance of their contributions to the successful start and completion of her project. She also acknowledges the influence of her parents.

Her Message: Inspiration To Young Female Wildlife Photographer 

Aarzoo Khurana, a wildlife photographer, offers advice to young amateur photographers. She advises being spontaneous, enjoying the road, and practicing safety. She suggests using public gardens and experimenting with textural details. Financial stability and backup are crucial for success. Khurana encourages young photographers to consider their career path and make a reality check before pursuing their dreams. With limited options in India, Khurana's advice is invaluable for aspiring photographers.


Noble Aim of All Tiger Reserves Initiative by Aarzoo

Aarzoo Khurana's All Tiger Reserves initiative aims to highlight hidden treasures in tiger reserves and support local businesses. The predicted revenue from tourists could help upgrade tiger reserves. Aarzoo believes that understanding and connecting with wildlife animals can lead to efforts to protect valuable wildlife on earth.

Aarzoo Khurana is sharing the wonderful moments of  the 'All Tiger Reserves' campaign on her various social media platforms for more information and visuals connect with her on Insta @aarzoo_khurana

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet Jr NTR, Shahid Kapoor's heroine, who wanted to be IAS officer, was body shamed, called ‘gas tanker’, now earns...

    Israel-Gaza war: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's 3 sons, grandchildren killed in Israeli air strike

    Anant Ambani receives super expensive birthday gift from friend, it’s not watch, car, clothes but a…

    Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras for Maa Brahmacharini

    'We will surely win Hyderabad this time...': BJP's Madhavi Latha on her chances against Asaduddin Owaisi

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

    Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

    Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

    Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    MORE
    Advertisement