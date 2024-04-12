Famous Wildlife Photographer Aarzoo Khurana's ATR Initiative: Focusing on big impact for small tiger reserves

Aarzoo Khurana believes that photography is a type of digital art that conveys a wide range of emotions.

Aarzoo Khurana, a passionate wildlife photographer from the heart and successful lawyer from the mind, is on a journey to explore 55 tiger reserves in India! She has initiated the project, "All Tiger Reserve," a one-of-a-kind project in India- never thought before or never accomplished before! With a focus on India's less-known and less-explored reserves, Aarzoo works to raise awareness of these places and boost tourism, which benefits both the reserves and the surrounding populations in the long run.

About All Tiger Reserves (ATR): Exploring 55 Tiger Reserves in India

The All Tiger Reserves (ATR) project is a novel endeavor by Aarzoo Khurana; ATR is a unique project initiated in India that has never happened before. Aarzoo Khurana is in charge of the initiative and has the support of her team of specialists who are committed to this cause. They are therefore adamant about seeing each of India's 55 tiger reserves. After all, the goal is to reveal to the world's wildlife enthusiasts the undiscovered splendor of the little tiger reserves' fauna, not just the routine vacation experience. Instead, the ATR project is about an enormous documentation assignment that is considerably more ambitious and adventurous too! To create an extensive record of their experiences, Aarzoo and her eager team members meticulously record each individual they meet and every aspect of the journey.

Beginning of The Glorious Journey of ATR

The All Tiger Reserves initiative started in the princely state of Rajasthan on October 1st, 2023, and it has already visited 43 Tiger Reserves, which is amazing! After beginning at the tiger reserve in Sariska, Rajasthan, Aarzoo and his teammates relocated to the tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh. The allure of breathtaking landscapes and surreptitious animal movements serves as a catalyst for their long journeys in search of Tiger motions! Aarzoo and her team are currently taking in the breathtaking beauty of tiger reserves in the Northeast region of India after touring all of the tiger reserves in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. "Wildlife exploration is a thrilling journey involving laborious tasks, minor injuries, hunger, sleepless nights, and discomfort in the back and neck. To capture the gracious moment of a tiger, we may have to travel great distances," Aarzoo said.

About Aarzoo Khurana: A Passionate Wildlife Photographer

Aarzoo Khurana believes that photography is a type of digital art that conveys a wide range of emotions. She aims to create unique, thought-provoking, and inspirational photographs and videos that increase awareness of the environment and the animals that are a part of it. Her incredible work has received a great deal of praise and has been featured in prestigious magazines including Reader's Digest, BBC Earth, Discovery, and National Geographic. Aarzoo has become a Sony brand ambassador thanks to her extensive knowledge base and passion for forests.

Aarzoo's passion for wildlife photography began during her trip to Bharatpur where she first fell in love with wildlife photography. She recalls that her first journey as a wildlife photographer was not so exciting but she continues to capture the beauty of wild animals and birds in her camera. Her efforts are appreciated on social media platforms including Facebook, Insta, and YouTube where she has a huge fan following of more than 2 million people. Her video content of a dancing peacock and Kajri, a famous tigress of Bandhavgarh, has fetched many likes on Instagram.

Aarzoo expresses gratitude to her team, parents, and close friends for their unwavering support and inspiration, highlighting the importance of their contributions to the successful start and completion of her project. She also acknowledges the influence of her parents.

Her Message: Inspiration To Young Female Wildlife Photographer

Aarzoo Khurana, a wildlife photographer, offers advice to young amateur photographers. She advises being spontaneous, enjoying the road, and practicing safety. She suggests using public gardens and experimenting with textural details. Financial stability and backup are crucial for success. Khurana encourages young photographers to consider their career path and make a reality check before pursuing their dreams. With limited options in India, Khurana's advice is invaluable for aspiring photographers.



Noble Aim of All Tiger Reserves Initiative by Aarzoo



Aarzoo Khurana's All Tiger Reserves initiative aims to highlight hidden treasures in tiger reserves and support local businesses. The predicted revenue from tourists could help upgrade tiger reserves. Aarzoo believes that understanding and connecting with wildlife animals can lead to efforts to protect valuable wildlife on earth.

Aarzoo Khurana is sharing the wonderful moments of the 'All Tiger Reserves' campaign on her various social media platforms for more information and visuals connect with her on Insta @aarzoo_khurana