HomeIndia

INDIA

Famous pan masala tycoons' 'bahu' dies by suicide in Delhi, husband's second wife is South Indian actress

A case has been registered at the Vasant Vihar police station, and further investigation is underway.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 01:43 PM IST

Famous pan masala tycoons' 'bahu' dies by suicide in Delhi, husband's second wife is South Indian actress
Deepti Chaurasia, the 40-year-old daughter-in-law of Kamal Kishore, the proprietor of Rajshree Pan Masala and Kamla Pasand, is said to have committed suicide on Tuesday at her Delhi residence in Vasant Vihar. According to ANI, police have found a diary in which she disagreed with her husband, Harpreet Chaurasia. In 2010, Deepti wed Kamal Kishore's son, Harpreet Chaurasia, and the two have a 14-year-old son.

 

