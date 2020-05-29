Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passes away at 89

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among those who expressed condolences on the death of Daruwalla.

Famous Indian astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passed away at a private hospital in Ahmedabad due to lung infection on Friday in a hospital at Ahmedabad.

He was 89.

Daruwalla was put on a ventilator last week after he complained of breathing difficulty.

A renowned astrologer, Daruwalla successfully predicted various major events in the country, including the election of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the recent victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti," Rupani tweeted.

Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia expressed grief on the passing away of Daruwalla. He said the death was due to COVID-19. This, however, could not be confirmed independently.

"Saddened to hear demise of renowned astrologer Wizard Shri Bejan Daruwalla ji due to Covid19. Unfathomable loss to the world of Indian Astrology. My condolences to his family & friends. May his divine soul find peace in Almighty's Heaven," Modhwadia tweeted.

Daruwalla was a popular figure followed by millions across the world including celebrities and politicians. His website, Ganeshaspeaks, is one of the most popular and websites in the field of astrology.