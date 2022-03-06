Amid concern for families back in war-torn Ukraine, Cordelia Cruises crew members in India keep morale high

Natelia, the main artist of Empress Cordelia Cruise, has been worried for her parents because her family lives close to Kyiv, the war-torn capital of Ukraine. Since morning, his parents have been living in the harrowing safety of a bunker amid deafening bombardment outside.

Natalie became aware of the situation in the morning while having breakfast. She broke down in front of her colleagues. But the news did not break her morale. When time for her performance arrived in the evening, she did it with the ease of every day.

Not only Natalie, but the Cordelia Cruise has 19 more crew members from Ukraine. Even the captain of the ship is a Ukrainian.

The ship has enabled a separate space for the Ukrainians, who are all living together. Even today in the afternoon, people on the ship gathered and ate together while observing silence for the families of their peers who are currently in Ukraine.

Cordelia Cruises has a total of 600 crew members. Not just from Ukraine but also from Russia and other countries. Everyone here works together, like a family. So that they can have regular conversations with their families, satellite phone service. Financial help is also being facilitated for families in need.

All these crew members have been provided with such bank accounts and cards which can also be operated outside the country to help their family members.

Even the family of Cordelia Captain Danish's is in Ukraine while he is serving tourists in India. Another captain and chief engineer of the ship is also Ukrainian, but he went on leave before the war broke out and has not returned yet.

The stories of these crew members of Cordelia cruise are no different from those of Indian MBBS students who are stranded in Ukraine and their families are here and concerned for them. Similarly, these crew members are here and concerned for their family members in Ukraine.

But still, the captain of the cruise says that he has to keep calm amidst adverse conditions. This when people known to them are waiting for 38 hours to enter the neighbouring countries.