Fake video alert: Removal of Sikhs from the Army was never discussed in Cabinet Committee meeting

A viral claim has been circulating like wildfire on social media platform Twitter which asserted that during the 'Cabinet Committee on Security' (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there was a call for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check Twitter handle has now termed the video as 'fake' and added that 'no discussion or meeting has taken place'.

Notably, the video with the false context was shared on Twitter by several users.

Rubbishing its authenticity, PIB tweeted, "A tweet referring to a viral video claim that in a #Cabinet Committee meeting on Security, there was a call for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army. The claim is #Fake No such discussion/meeting has taken place."

The video had PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and others in attendance.

What is the original video?

In actuality, the video is of a cabinet meeting that was held on December 9 after the tragic death of CDS General Bipin Rawat. No such reference to Sikhs was made during that meeting. The police have already filed an FIR in the matter for inciting communal discord.

"The fake video showed that the govt, in a high-level meeting, is taking anti-Sikh decisions. The video was of a cabinet committee meeting that took place on Dec 9, 2021, after the demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat," DCP, IFSO, Special Cell, KPS Malhotra told ANI.