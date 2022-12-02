Fake suicide, real murder: How Noida woman, her lover planned horrific crime inspired by TV show 'Qubool Hai'

File Photo

A girl faked her death along with her lover after watching the serial 'Qubool Hai'. To cement her story, she trapped another girl of the same height as her and then killed her. After the murder, the girl's face was also burnt with acid so that she could not be identified.

The accused girl also left a suicide note after which the girl's brother performed the last rites considering his sister dead but this dead body was not of her but of some other girl. This incident took place in Noida's Bisrakh area.

This incident took place on November 12. Dadri police received information on November 12 that a girl had committed suicide. She was 21 years old. The girl's face was burnt and a suicide note was found near the dead body, on which it was written, ' y face is burnt, now I do not want to live with this face.'

The dead girl was identified as Payal who lived with her two brothers. But what was revealed later was shocking as the dead body belonged to Hemlata, not Payal.

How did the truth come to light?

The incident came to light when Hemlata's brother lodged a police complaint regarding his sister's disappearance. After this, the police started the investigation. When the police traced Hemlata's number, they found the number of someone named Ajay who was later identified as Payal's lover. When Ajay was questioned, he blurted out the truth.

Why was Hemlata murdered?

During police interrogation, Payal told the police that her parents had committed suicide for which she considered her brother's in-laws responsible. She wanted to kill them by proving herself dead first so that no one suspects her. She took the whole idea from ​​the TV serial 'Qubool Hai'.

For this, Payal called Hemlata, who looked like her, to her house in Badhpura. After the murder of Hemlata, Payal planned to kill her brother's in-laws.

The angle of marriage also came to the fore

It was also revealed earlier that she wanted to marry her lover, so she plotted his murder. Payal's grandfather Brahm Singh said that preparations for Payal Bhati's marriage were going on. But she had to marry Ajay. He was afraid that the family members would not allow this marriage to happen. Due to this fear, he created this whole conspiracy, so that people consider her dead and she can live comfortably with Ajay.