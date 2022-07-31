Fake police bump into real police in UP’s Bahraich, end up being arrested

UP Police representational image | Photo: Pexels

Uttar Pradesh: In a curious filmy style, imposters fleecing innocent common people lashed out at the wrong target which led to the end of their fraud. Four ‘policemen’ in their early 20s were intercepted by a team of Bahraich district police who were in plain clothes in the Visheswarganj police station area. The police team was surprised at being confronted by men they did not know claiming to be cops and flashing ‘police identity cards’.

The real police were accused of "roaming around in suspicious condition" and the fake cops even attempted to extort money from them. However, the tables soon turned as the fake cops became aware of the tricky situation they had landed themselves in. The real police then arrested the fake police which is now behind bars for duping innocent people. They also recovered a country-made pistol from the imposters along with the fake police ID cards.

The four pretend policemen were identified as Ajay Kumar Singh, Satish Kumar Singh, Pintoo and Shriram Mishra. They have been booked under alleged charges of extortion and the Arms Act, Bahraich Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), K.G. Singh was quoted by IANS. A relative of one of the accused happens to be in the police department. He will also be questioned soon in the matter.

Before the rendezvous with the police, the four fake cops had earlier intercepted two people on a bike near a crossing in the area for not wearing helmets. They had then stopped two other people.

"In the meantime, a police patrol unit clearing encroachment reached the spot and demanded to know their identities. In response, the youths charged upon the team and instead asked for their identities. Enraged over this, the patrol unit nabbed the youths and brought them to Visheswarganj police station," the ASP said.

