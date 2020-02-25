'Fake news circulating, no mosque vandalised in Ashok Vihar': Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Tuesday debunked media reports and rumours of a mosque having been damaged in the Ashok Vihar region of the national capital. Earlier, a video had gone viral on social media which showed a mosque being vandalised by unidentified men who plant a saffron flag atop the minaret.

"Some false information/news item has been circulating regarding damage to a mosque in Ashok Vihar area. It is to clarify that no such incident has taken place in the area of Ashok Vihar. Please do not spread false information," the Deputy Commissioner of Police of North West district said.

In the wake of fresh violence breaking out in northeast Delhi over the citizenship issue, acts of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism continued on Tuesday between rival groups.

According to last received updates, at least 13 individuals, including a policeman, were killed and over 100 injured till now in the unrelenting violence that has spiralled its way into the national capital.

Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital officials have confirmed that at least 13 deaths have occurred and more than 190 have suffered injuries in the violence so far

Shops were burnt and people armed with sticks and rods were on streets in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attended a high-level meeting that was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

When asked if he'll ask for the army to be called, Kejriwal said that the Centre has promised that adequate police personnel will be provided. "If it is needed then I hope...But right now the action is being taken by police...We've been assured that adequate police personnel will be deployed as required," he added.

Delhi Police, hospitals and Delhi Fire Service has been given appropriate instructions to bring the situation under control, Delhi Chief Minister said.