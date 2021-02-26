Fake news alert: Website offering jobs, laptops, phones under 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'

In yet another internet scam, a fraudulent website is claiming to offer free laptops, printers, mobile phones and even employment opportunities to girls under the government's Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme if they make a small token payment.

The fake offer doing rounds on social media is of the fake website of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign of the Women and Child Development (WCD) ministry and it claims to provide the electronic gadgets if a sum of Rs 2,100 is paid.

The fact check department of the Press Information Bureau has debunked the claim and clarified saying that it's fake.

Also read Fake news alert! South African Health Minister clarifies AstraZeneca vaccines not returned to India

"It being claimed on the website of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Badhao' of the Ministry of Women and Child development that on paying Rs 2100, free jobs, laptop, printer and mobile will be provided. #PIBFactCheck This website is not linked to @MinistryWCD. Read here for the correct information: https://wcd.nic.in/bbbp-schemes,” PIB tweeted in Hindi.

The fake offer is being shared on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp. It is essential to note that it is easy to fall prey to such fake offers and scams, but you need to be alert and even report content that you find suspicious with the government's fact check department. To submit anything for fact-checking with the PIB, you can log into factcheck.pib.gov.in.