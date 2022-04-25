Headlines

Fake kidney donation racket busted in Karnataka, 3 foreign nationals arrested

The accused persons had created a fake website of Sagar Hospital in Bengaluru and were fishing for kidney donors or recipients.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 25, 2022, 05:27 PM IST

Karnataka police announced on Monday that they busted a fake kidney donation racket in Bengaluru and arrested three foreign nationals in connection. According to police, the accused created fake websites of reputed hospitals in Bengaluru and targeted both kidney donors and recipients. The arrested persons were identified as Mimi a.k.a Miracle, Kowa Collins, both from Nigeria; and Mathew Innocent from Ghana.

The accused persons had created a fake website of Sagar Hospital in Bengaluru and were fishing for kidney donors or recipients. The hospital authorities had lodged a complaint with Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) Police station of HSR Layout in this regard. The sleuths who took up the investigation arrested the accused from an apartment in Amrutalli locality.

READ | World’s oldest person Kane Tanaka dies at age of 119, enjoyed soda and chocolate entire life

The accused offered Rs 4 crore per kidney for donors and took lakhs of rupees as registration fee. They also took money for various other processes and communicated with the victims via WhatsApp. They cheated victims and donors by stating that their money has already been deposited but they were required to give 30 per cent of the deposit amount before they get payment transferred to their account. The police have appealed to the victims to come forward and lodge complaints.

READ | Centre should make rules regarding loudspeakers at national level: Maharashtra government after all-party meet

