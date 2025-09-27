Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Fake jobs alert! MEA issues BIG warning for Indian nationals against fraudulent offers in Iran, says, 'Kidnapped by criminals upon...'

India on Friday warned its citizens against fraudulent agents luring them to Iran with job offers, reiterating its earlier advisory and urging people to remain vigilant. What did it said in the advisory?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 07:32 AM IST

Fake jobs alert! MEA issues BIG warning for Indian nationals against fraudulent offers in Iran, says, 'Kidnapped by criminals upon...'
After multiple reports of kidnapping of Indian nationals in Iran were reported in earlier months, India's Ministry of External affairs issued an advisory for the people of India. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson urged Indians to stay vigilat and do not fall prey for any fradulent job offers in Iran. MEA clarified that visa-free entry to Iran is only for tourism purposes and not for employment. 

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, said, “In recent months, we have seen several Indian nationals who have been kidnapped by criminals upon landing in Iran... Between Iran and India, we have a visa-free regime, but it is only valid for tourism purposes. There are people and agents who, in connivance with several others, have been luring our nationals to go to Iran for employment purposes.'

“The visa-free entry is not meant for employment purposes, and also giving them a pretext that through Iran they will be sent across to third countries for employment opportunities. We have issued an advisory so that people can be aware of these facts and what has been happening, and they can stay away from all these people who are promoting illegal migration,” he added.

MEA issues advisory

MEA spokesperson warning comes days after the MEA issued an advisory on 19 September, regarding recent incidents involving Indian nationals travelling to Iran. In the advisory, MEA stated, “There have been a number of recent cases involving Indian citizens who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment, or with assurances that they would be sent further to third countries for employment. Upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release.'

MEA also warned that any agents promising visa-free entry into Iran for employment or other purposes may well be in connivance with criminal gangs. “In this context, all Indian citizens are strongly cautioned to exercise the strictest vigilance regarding such employment promises or offers,” it added

(with agency inputs)

 

