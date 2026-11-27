Delhi Police rescued 164 Indonesians and Malaysians from Noida Sector 136 cyber fraud centre. Passports confiscated, forced to cheat victims back home. 1 arrested, 2 on run.

Promises of lucrative jobs in India turned into a nightmare for 164 foreigners, who were trafficked to the country, stripped of their passports and forced to cheat people back home through fraudulent investment schemes, Delhi Police said.

In a major crackdown in Noida's Sector 136, the Delhi Police Crime Branch rescued 92 Indonesians and 72 Malaysians from premises being used as a base for an international human trafficking and cyber fraud network.

A 25-year-old Malaysian national, Tan Guan Wei, has been arrested in connection with the case. A hunt is on for two key accused currently on the run.

Delhi Police said the racket specifically targeted people in Indonesia and Malaysia with promises of attractive salaries and better career opportunities in India. However, after arriving in the country, their passports were confiscated, movements restricted, and they were made to work at a cyber fraud call centre.

Poor food, physical abuse, constant monitoring

As per the police, the rescued nationals were housed in paying guest (PG) accommodations, where they were served substandard food and prevented from moving around independently. Those who refused to participate in the fraud were physically assaulted to force them into compliance.

A senior police officer said investigators had so far learnt that around two people were beaten up for resisting the operation.

The network deployed a fleet of around 40 cabs to ferry the foreign nationals between their accommodations and the call centre. The arrangement ensured that their movements remained under the handlers' control.

Written scripts, fake identities

Police said the foreign nationals were trained to carry out a specific pattern of cyber fraud and given written scripts to follow while approaching potential victims, primarily in Indonesia and Malaysia.

The operators created fake women's identities and social media profiles to contact unsuspecting people, strike up conversations and build online relationships. Once they gained their targets' confidence, they persuaded them to invest through fraudulent trading and investment platforms.

The syndicate operated through websites and APK-based applications that promised high returns, making the investment opportunities appear legitimate. The money was then allegedly siphoned off through the network.

E-mail alert led cops to racket

The Crime Branch began investigating the operation after receiving an e-mail alert about the racket around a week ago.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) HGS Dhaliwal said he constituted a specialised team immediately after receiving information about the operation.

Initial intelligence suggested that around 60 to 70 foreign nationals were being held. However, the number of people rescued during the raid turned out to be much higher, at 164.

Two key suspects on the run

Investigators have identified two men, Sunil Kumar and Sushil Bhati, as key links in the network. They are currently on the run. Bhati used to arrange the PG accommodations and transportation facilities.

Police seized 355 mobile phones, 168 desktop computers, 26 laptops, 53 SIM cards and 174 passports. The seized passports comprised 95 Indonesian and 79 Malaysian documents.

Between 2022 and 2025, Indian missions helped rescue 2,533 nationals from Cambodia, 2,297 from Lao PDR and 2,168 from Myanmar, underlining the scale of the cross-border cybercrime problem.