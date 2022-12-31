Fake insurance company operating from call center busted in Noida; 3 detained

Police confirmed on Friday that a team from the North Delhi Cyber Police Station arrested a fake loan fraud gang that was operating out of a call center in Noida while posing as an insurance company. So far, police have detained three suspects. Based on a complaint that was submitted to the Cyber police station via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), the investigation was launched.

The complaint claimed that in July 2020, as a result of the pandemic, the man, a resident of Bihar who had been living with family in Delhi for the previous three years, was experiencing financial difficulties and had applied for a loan via a website. According to the police, the three accused has been identified as 31-year-old Mohit Sharma, 33-year-old Prem Singh and 37-year-old Mohammed Faisal, Indian Express reported.

Later on, he began getting calls from a variety of unknown mobile numbers, some of which were being used by callers pretending to be HDB Finance Company officers. The complainant was given a loan to meet his financial needs, but it came with the term that he buy an insurance policy in order to approve the fictitious loan secured by the covered by insurance policy.

The complainant was defrauded of Rs 14 lakh and no loan was issued to the complainant after the insurance plan was issued. This was accomplished by convincing the complainant to transfer funds under the guise of various charges for authorising the loan amount.

On December 22, he filed a complaint at the Cyber North police station under Sections 420/34 IPC and 66 D IT Act, and an investigation was subsequently opened. Two different approaches were used to investigate this case. One dedicated team was assigned the task of following the money trail as it jumped through different accounts and wallets, and another team was given the task of conducting a technical investigation using the available mobile numbers.

Later, the accused people's whereabouts were discovered somewhere in Northeast Delhi, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. The accused were successfully identified by additional technical analysis linked with local inquiries made on the ground, according to the police.

