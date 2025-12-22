FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major fake Samsung phone racket, arrest 4 accused

In a big breakthrough against organised cyber-enabled and telecom-related fraud, the Special Staff, Central District, Delhi Police, busted a well-entrenched racket involved in illegal assembly and sale of fake premium Samsung mobile phones in the Karol Bagh area.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 08:35 PM IST

In a big breakthrough against organised cyber-enabled and telecom-related fraud, the Special Staff, Central District, Delhi Police, busted a well-entrenched racket involved in illegal assembly and sale of fake premium Samsung mobile phones in the Karol Bagh area. 

How was the fake racket working?

According to a statement, the racket was engaged in assembling Samsung Ultra, Fold and Flip models using spare parts and accessories imported from China, pasting fake IMEI numbers, and selling the phones in the open market as genuine branded Samsung handsets to unsuspecting customers. During the operation, four accused persons, including the kingpin, were apprehended from a shop in Beadonpura, Karol Bagh, and a large-scale recovery of counterfeit premium mobile phones and components was made. 

On December 13, the Special Staff, Central District, received information that a shop in Beadonpura, Karol Bagh, was purchasing stolen/used mobile phones and illegally assembling new-looking premium Samsung mobile phones using old motherboards and imported mobile parts from China. 

Fake IMEI numbers were being pasted on these phones, and they were sold in the market as new, branded, premium mobiles. Considering the gravity and organised nature of the offence, a dedicated police team was constituted. 

How did police crack down?

Acting on the specific intelligence, a raid was conducted at night at the shop, situated at Beadonpura, Karol Bagh, Delhi. During the raid, four accused were apprehended red-handed while assembling mobile phones inside the shop. A thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of a large quantity of assembled and half-assembled premium mobile phones, along with mobile phone parts, motherboards, batteries, mobile boxes and fake IMEI stickers.  

According to a statement, 512 high-end Samsung premium mobile phones (especially Fold & Flip models), 124 motherboards, 138 mobile batteries, 459 fake IMEI-printed stickers marked "Made in Vietnam", and a large quantity of mobile accessories and specialised assembly tools were recovered. 

