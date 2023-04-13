'Fake encounter, BJP doesn't believe in court': Akhilesh Yadav criticises Yogi govt after Asad Ahmed's encounter

Akhilesh Yadav (ANI)

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that the encounter between Asad Ahmed, the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, and the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police was staged. Asad Ahmed was charged with the murder of Umesh Pal.

In a tweet, the President of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, tweeted, "Today's and recent encounters should be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared.”

"By staging false encounters, the BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues. The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared. Those in power do not have the right to decide what is right or wrong," he tweeted.

As well as Maksudan's son, Ghulam, who was killed in the encounter with the UPSTF squad commanded by Deputy SP Navendu and Deputy SP Vimal, two other members of the UPSTF were also killed. The encounter took place at Jhansi. A reward of Rs 5 lakh per person was on their head. The cops have found firearms produced in other countries on them.

Ahmed was taken into 14 days of judicial detention after being produced in a murder case before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Prayagraj on the day of the encounter. At the location of the supposed encounter, images revealed two dead laying next to a motorcycle. After then, an ambulance came and whisked them away.

After the murder of Umesh Pal on February 24, STF officers reported Asad and Ghulam went into hiding. Multiple STF squads were sent to look for them.

After being detained by an STF squad in Jhansi on Thursday, the authorities stated the suspects were attempting to leave on a motorbike and opened fire on the troops, resulting in their deaths.

Also, READ: Who was Asad Ahmed, son of Atiq Ahmed shot dead by UP police? CMO reveals Yogi Adityanath's reaction

झूठे एनकाउंटर करके भाजपा सरकार सच्चे मुद्दों से ध्यान भटकाना चाह रही है। भाजपाई न्यायालय में विश्वास ही नहीं करते हैं। आजके व हालिया एनकाउंटरों की भी गहन जाँच-पड़ताल हो व दोषियों को छोड़ा न जाए। सही-गलत के फ़ैसलों का अधिकार सत्ता का नहीं होता है।



भाजपा भाईचारे के ख़िलाफ़ है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 13, 2023

At his residence in the Dhoomanganj neighbourhood of Prayagraj on February 24th, gunmen opened fire, killing crucial witness Umesh Pal and his two police security guards in connection with the 2005 murder case of then BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Jaya Pal, his wife, sued Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam, and others on February 25. Umesh Pal's family praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the police administration after hearing the news of the encounter.