Fake Covishield doses in Southeast Asia, Africa: UP govt issues alert to all DMs, CMOs

Headlines

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up Citadel shoot, says ‘13th of July will always be a special day’

Bihar: Bald groom's wig-clad wedding turns violent as truth gets unveiled, watch

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

Viral video: Cat stays by ailing dog's side, touches hearts online

India's highest paid actor may quit film industry, it's not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay, Salman

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up Citadel shoot, says ‘13th of July will always be a special day’

Bihar: Bald groom's wig-clad wedding turns violent as truth gets unveiled, watch

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

10 most popular Indian films of 2023, no South film makes it to top 8

Superfoods you should consume daily

Laziest creatures of the animal kingdom

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

UP: AMU student accuses professor of sexual harassment, case registered

New rule of ICC: Know what are the three new rules of ICC which will be effective from 1st June

Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI team reaches hospital in Kurnool to question YSRCP MP YS Anivash Reddy

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recalls her casting couch experience, says ‘director asked me to…’

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to netizen asking him to 'clash' with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: 'We aren't in Bollywood game...'

HomeIndia

india

Fake Covishield doses in Southeast Asia, Africa: UP govt issues alert to all DMs, CMOs

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an alert after fake Covishield doses were found in Southeast Asia and Africa.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2021, 01:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A few weeks ago, the World Health Organisation (WHO) made an official statement on its website, announcing that fake doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield were found in certain parts of Southeast Asia and Africa, which pose a serious threat to global public health.

In response to the circulation of fake vaccine jabs doing rounds on a global level, the government of Uttar Pradesh has launched an alert in this regard. Orders have also been issued to monitor the supply chain of the vaccine, which was being manufactured by Pune Serum Institute, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca.

With regard to the case of the fake Covishield doses, the Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh, has given instructions to monitor and keep a check on the quality of the supply chain of the vaccine.

The Uttar Pradesh Health Department has also issued an alert to all the District Magistrates (DMs) and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) in the state regarding the circulation of the fake Covishield doses in Southeast Asia and Africa.

The official alert issued to DMs and CMOs states, “According to the letter of the Government of India, the World Health Organization has detected fake Covishield doses in Southeast Asia and Africa. After testing conducted by WHO and the manufacturing company, it was confirmed that the vaccine doses were fake.”

The health department in Uttar Pradesh has further said that the monitoring of the supply chain should be increased and the quality status of the vaccine should be verified before its use to prevent the circulation of fake Covidshield doses. This should be done especially for special sessions organized by private COVID vaccination centres (CVCs).

The information regarding any suspicious activity should be provided at the competent level for prompt action, the health department said. The official statement further states that in view of the above, wherever activities related to fake vaccines are found during the COVID vaccination sessions, immediate investigation and action should be ensured as per rules.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Raging Yamuna nears all-time record level in Delhi

Big profit for Tata Group’s company: 15 percent salary hike for TCS employees; revenue rises to...

Not Jawan, but this was the first film in which Shah Rukh Khan appeared in bald look

This actress was forced into prostitution, lost all her money, died in pain, had worked with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE