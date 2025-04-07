The incident took place at a missionary-run hospital, and the matter has now reached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

A shocking case has come to light from Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, where a man pretending to be a heart specialist allegedly performed surgeries that led to the deaths of seven patients. The incident took place at a missionary-run hospital, and the matter has now reached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), according to India Today.

Deepak Tiwari, a local resident, filed a complaint saying that during January and February, several patients were treated by a man who claimed to be Dr N John Kem, a cardiologist from London. This fake doctor reportedly performed surgeries on 15 patients, out of which seven died.

Further investigation revealed that the man was not Dr Kem but Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, who had been using a false identity. Tiwari also alleged that the hospital failed to report the deaths to the police and misled the families. The families were charged high amounts and were handed the bodies without any post-mortem.

Yadav is accused of pretending to have foreign medical degrees and stealing the identity of the real Professor (Emeritus) John Kem from St George’s University, London. Prof. Kem confirmed to a news outlet via email that Yadav had been using his name fraudulently.

Tiwari has demanded a thorough investigation, a murder case against the accused and the hospital, and cancellation of the hospital’s registration.

District Collector Sudhir Kochar has confirmed that the complaint has been received and an inquiry is in progress.