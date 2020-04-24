Fake Arab royalty Twitter handles: Delhi says attempt to create discord in India-Gulf relations

In the backdrop of spurt in Pakistani IDs changing the name to Arab Royalty, India has strongly reacted saying attempts are being made to create discord in India Gulf special ties.

Highlighting the impersonation of Omani Princess Mona bint Fahd al Said by a Pakistani twitter ID, sources said, "it clearly demonstrates that it is deliberate attempt to disturb social harmony in India and in that region", adding that "attempts to create discord in the special relations between India and the gulf."

Indian missions have made an appeal to the Indian community not to be swayed by such propaganda. The Indian mission in Oman in a tweet said, "The friendly relations between India and Oman are underpinned by our shared values of tolerance and pluralism. Let us all commit to maintaining unity and social harmony at this critical juncture."

Asking the community in the country to "stay focused and united in our fight against COVID-19", mission asked "not get distracted by fake news on social media with malicious intentions"

Omani Princess Mona bint Fahd who was impersonated has issued a statement clarifying the uproar created by the fake handle which even had parody written in its bio. In the statement, she said,"Friends, First of all I thank you for your concern to verify the offensive post published through an account impersonating me, which you are sure that I have no connection with it."

Adding, "With full trust in all of you in strengthening awareness among all regarding such activities, which are not acceptable to the Omani society, I confirm again that my presence in social media is restricted on the following accounts: @hhmonaalsaid and @MonaFahad 13"

Indian envoy to Oman Munu Mahawar thanked the Omani princes for clarification. In a tweet he said,"I thank HH @MonaFahad13 for clarification on fake social media posts attributed to her" and India values its "friendly relations with Oman and will continue working closely with the Government and people of Oman to further strengthen our special relationship."

A Pakistani ID @pak_fauj changed its name to Omani Royalty Mona bint Fahd al Said @SayyidaMona and on Wednesday tweeted anti-India rant, which went viral, by design. Twitter gives the option of changing one's twitter name, username and description but its history is not managed publicly. The handle Pak Army took full advantage of it changing its profile's identity to show it as the profile of Omani Princess. What followed was an Anti-India tweet on ties between India and the gulf which was retweeted by many including by Pakistani media personnel.

Another fake twitter handle emerged of a so-called Saudi Princess Noura Bint Faisal coming out with anti-India stuff but it was a no brainer to find the account was previously by the name @idanialusaf.

Sources also slammed OIC's anti-India statement saying "It is deeply regrettable OIC continues to make a factually incorrect and misleading statement" advising the grouping not to "communalise fight against Covid"