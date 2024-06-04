Faizabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: SP's Awadhesh Prasad leads with over 10425 votes

Faizabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad is leading with 10425 votes as per the Election Commission website. Lallu Singh from BJP is in the second place. The final Lok Sabha election result of Faizabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh is yet to come as we await more updates on the vote tally.

The constituency holds immense significance as it encompasses the revered temple town of Ayodhya, where the historic Ram Mandir was inaugurated in January 2024. The polls in the Faizabad constituency were conducted on May 20, 2024, in Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In Lok Sabha general elections 2019, BJP's Lallu Singh won defeating Anand Sen of SP by a margin of 65,477 votes which was 6.02% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.65% in 2019 in this seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, INC's Nirmal Khatri won this seat beating Mitrasen of SP by a margin of 54,228 votes which was 7.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 28.24% in the seat.