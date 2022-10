File photo: Railway Northern

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the proposal to rename the Faizabad cantonment as Ayodhya Cantonment, ANI reported quoting sources. In 2018, Faizabad district in Uttar Pradesh was renamed Ayodhya. Now, after almost four years of that, the cantonment has also been renamed Ayodhya Cantonment.

READ | Election Commission big move on freebies: Poll panel asks parties to disclose cost of ‘revdi’ and how it will be funded