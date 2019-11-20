'Failed to fulfil aspirations of people': Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says present NRC should be scrapped

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday called for the scrapping of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam as it failed to fulfil aspirations of people of the state.

The updated final NRC of Assam, released on August 31 2019, has left out over 19 lakh applicants.

His remarks came in the back of remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who said the NRC will be implemented nationwide.

Sarma said Assam should be part of the national NRC process.

The BJP leader said both the state unit of the party and the Assam government are of the opinion that the "NRC prepared under the supervision of Supreme Court by State Coordinator Prateek Hajela has failed to fulfill the aspirations the people of Assam."

"There were various lacunae that we've already pointed out. Various social organisations of Assam have filed petitions in SC seeking review of the present process. We are of the view the present NRC should be scrapped and we should be part of national NRC process," the BJP leader said.

Earlier, speaking in the Upper House of the parliament, Shah said NRC will be implemented across the country and it should not be confused with the Citizenship Amendment Bill which would pave the way for citizenship to minorities in neighbouring countries.

"NRC has no such provision which says that no other religion will be taken under NRC. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill," he said.

He further added that Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian, Parsi refugees should get citizenship and that is why Citizenship Amendment Bill is needed so that these refugees who are being discriminated on basis of religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan, get Indian citizenship.

On the issue of the names excluded from the final draft of the NRC in Assam, Shah said, "People whose names are not in the NRC have the right to approach the tribunal. Assam government is also ready to foot the expenses of people who can't afford a legal counsel".