Failed to achieve goals, woman motorcycle coach ends life by hanging herself in Mumbai

A 27-year-old woman motorcycle coach allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in suburban Goregaon, police said today.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 05:56 PM IST

A 27-year-old woman motorcycle coach allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in suburban Goregaon, police said today.

The woman, Chetna Pandit, used to stay with her brother, who was not at home when the incident took place last night, a senior police official said.

"At the time of the incident, her brother had gone out. But when he returned home, he found her hanging and alerted the police," senior inspector of Dindoshi police station Rajaram Vanmane said.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said.

"The note said that she was a very ambitious woman, but since she was unable to achieve her goals she was taking the extreme step. It also mentioned that nobody should be held responsible for her death," police said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

