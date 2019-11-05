Fadnavis to meet BJP's core group today, discuss new govt formation in Maharashtra, meeting with Shiv Sena

Incumbent Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to meet BJP core group to discuss the new government formation in Maharashtra as power tussle with Shiv Sena continues over '50-50 formula' demand.

Fadnavis on Monday met Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah to discuss farmer's issue and also held talks on the government formation.

Speaking to media on Monday on the new government formation, Fadnavis said that it will be formed soon.

In the meeting with the BJP's core group, Fadnavis will also discuss when to hold talks with Shiv Sena which is adamant over the 50-50 demand.

Sena is pressing that the new government formation with the BJP will only take place if the latter accepts its 50-50 formula with one of its aspects is that the chief minister's post will be rotated between the two parties for 2.5 years each.

Fadnavis on Monday said that he is confident that the government will be formed soon in Maharashtra. He said, "I don't want to comment on anything anyone is saying regarding the government formation. All I want to say is that the govt will be formed soon, I am confident."

BJP, which appeared as the single largest party in the recently held Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, has said that its doors are open for talks with Shiv Sena.

According to the sources, BJP has a total of 121 MLAs, including independents and leaders from other smaller parties. The party is unlikely to form a minority government.

Last week, Fadnavis had said that there was no agreement on 50:50 formula ahead of the assembly elections as the Shiv Sena has been claiming.

"We are going to form the government. It will be a stable government. There was no agreement like 50:50 formula. Our party president (Amit Shah) has confirmed nothing has been decided on CM post to Shiv Sena. No formula is decided yet," the BJP leader had said while speaking to reporters at his residence.

The party is, however, ready for giving ministerial berths to Shiv Sena, including the position of Deputy Chief Minister.

BJP is hoping that the deadlock will be resolved by November 8, a day before the last day of government formation in the state.