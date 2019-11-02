Fadnavis should be Maharashtra CM, Aaditya Thackeray does not have experience: Ramdas Athawale

As the government formation in Maharashtra continues to delay amid power tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena, the Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that chief minister should be of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Devendra Fadnavis should get the chance... Aaditya Thackeray does not have experience..." Athawale said.

Ramdas Athawale, Republican Party of India on Maharashtra government formation: Chief Minister should be of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/hsjGKtfQ0K — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

BJP-Shiv Sena are locked in a power-tussle ever since Maharashtra assembly election results that gave a clear majority to the alliance. However, Sena is demanding that the government formation will be on "50-50" formula which means that it wants chief minister's post to be shared between both the parties for 2.5 years each, and this condition is what keeping the government formation on hold.

BJP won 105 and Shiv Sena claimed victory on 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.

Meanwhile, Sena's Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that they will soon drop wait and watch mode, which seemed like a warning to its ally BJP as government formation remains on hold.

Addressing a presser, Raut said, "If there is a delay in the formation of government in a state, and a minister from the ruling party says President's rule will be implemented in Maharashtra if the government isn't formed, is this a threat to the MLAs who have been elected?"

People will not tolerate such leaders who are saying that the President's rule will be imposed if the government is not formed in Maharashtra, Raut added.

Shiv Sena also said that besides BJP and them, all other parties are talking to each.

On the other side, NCP and Congress have said that they have been given the mandate to sit in the opposition, therefore, they are going to do so.

On Friday, sources said that Devendra Fadnavis is likely to take oath as Maharashtra CM on November 5 in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium but nothing is confirmed.