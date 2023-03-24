Factors You Should Consider When Purchasing a New Bike

Are you planning on purchasing a new bike? Read this article to learn about the factors you should consider before making this purchase.

New Delhi (India), March 24: motorcycle serves different purposes for different people. Some view it as just a mode of daily transportation to get from home to work and back. Others consider it as a symbol of freedom, allowing them to take adventurous road trips with their friends. For enthusiasts, the speed and agility of their sports bikes are the ultimate goal, while for others, owning a motorcycle is a status symbol.

No matter what reasons you desire a bike for, it's important to consider some key points before purchasing a new one!

1. Awareness and Safety: Before purchasing a new bike, it's essential to be aware of the rules and regulations related to riding on Indian roads. Obtaining a valid driving licence is the first step, as it is a mandatory requirement in India. Even if you're a safe rider, it's important to remember that you'll be sharing the roads with many others. So, safety should be your top priority. You must also ensure that the new bike is insured, which is also a mandatory requirement.

There are several insurance providers available to choose from. For instance, Bajaj Bike Insurance offers comprehensive coverage that protects your bike and provides third-party coverage during any unforeseen event.

2. Your Requirement: Getting a new motorcycle can be an exciting experience, but it's important to consider your needs first. With a range of models available in different shapes and sizes, it's necessary to choose one that meets your requirements. You may start by listing out all your needs and preferences. For instance, if you need a bike for your daily commute to work, you'll have different requirements than if you plan to take your bike on long-distance trips.

On the other hand, if you're only going to be riding within city limits, your needs will be different. So, it's essential to list out the factors that you require a new bike for and then choose one that ticks all the right boxes.

3. Dedicated Budget: It's important to set a budget that aligns with your needs and ensures you don't exhaust all your savings on your new bike. Having a budget in place will help you find the best possible deal within your price range. Also, knowing your budget will narrow down your options and make it easier to find a motorcycle based on your preferences.

Keep in mind that apart from the cost of the bike, you'll also need to pay for additional expenses like registration fees and road taxes. You'll also need to purchase a mandatory two-wheeler insurance policy, which can be obtained from reliable insurers.

4. Mileage: Mileage is a critical factor to consider while purchasing a new bike. With fuel prices skyrocketing in India , the cost of running a vehicle can be a burden. Therefore, a motorcycle that offers high mileage is a significant advantage. Such a vehicle can cover long distances using less fuel, translating to cost savings on petrol or diesel. If you’re on a budget, it's important to prioritise mileage when selecting a new bike . A fuel efficient vehicle would help you save money in the long run.

5. Engine Power: The choice of engine power or CC should also be aligned with your needs, whether it's for daily commute or for adventure rides. If you're looking for a bike that can take you through heavy traffic and congested roads, then a bike with a lower CC would be good for you as it offers better manoeuvrability and fuel efficiency. On the other hand, if you're planning long rides or adventure trips, then bikes with higher CCs offer more power, speed.

That said, keep in mind that higher CC bikes involve higher cost not just for the purchase but also for maintenance, fuel, and insurance. So, it's important to keep a balance between your budget and your need for power and speed.

6. Style: There are numerous bike models available in the market. Therefore, it's crucial to choose the one that caters to your requirements without compromising on comfort, safety and budget. It's essential to have knowledge about a bike's style to make an informed decision. For example, the seating position of Bajaj Dominar 400 is different from KTM Duke 350 or Apache RTR 310. Some models have a relaxed sitting posture, while others have an upright posture. Similarly, lower CC bikes have their own unique features.

Conclusion

Purchasing a new bike requires careful consideration of various factors. Apart from the above mentioned factors, you must also take into account the brand value of the bike, maintenance costs, resale value, availability of service centres, and spare parts. Buying a bike from a reputable brand assures you of the quality and durability of the vehicle. Similarly, considering the maintenance costs help you plan your expenses in the long run.

Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever