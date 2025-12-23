FACTCHECK: Your social media accounts, email can be accessed by Income Tax dept from April 1? Here's what you need to know

The government has refused a social media claim that the Income Tax Department will gain broad access to private digital data, including emails and social media accounts, starting April 1, 2026. The government labeled the information as "misleading."

The government has refused a social media claim that the Income Tax Department will gain broad access to private digital data, including emails and social media accounts, starting April 1, 2026. The government labeled the information as "misleading."

A post on X by PIB Fact Check clarified that the claim, made by the handle @IndianTechGuide, misconstrued the Income Tax Act, 2025. The original post had said that the tax department would have extensive "authority" to access citizens' digital platforms to combat tax evasion.

“A post by @IndianTechGuide claims that from April 1, 2026, the Income Tax Department will have the ‘authority’ to access your social media, emails, and other digital platforms to curb tax evasion. PIBFactCheck. The claim being made in this post is misleading," PIB Fact Check said.

PIB Fact Check, calling the claim "misleading," stated that the relevant provisions under Section 247 of the Income Tax Act, 2025, are specifically defined and only apply in certain situations. The clarification indicated that Section 247's provisions are strictly limited to Search and Survey operations. The PIB said that unless a taxpayer is undergoing a formal search operation due to evidence of significant tax evasion, the department cannot access their private digital spaces.

The government highlighted that the Income Tax Department does not have the authority to access private digital spaces for routine information gathering, processing of returns, or even during scrutiny assessments. Such powers, according to PIB Fact Check, are exclusively for cases involving black money and large-scale tax evasion discovered during authorized search and survey actions.

“The powers cannot be used for routine information gathering/processing, or even for cases under scrutiny assessment. These measures are specifically designed to target black money and large-scale evasion during search and survey, not the everyday law-abiding citizen," it added.

The report further noted that the tax authorities' ability to seize documents and evidence during search and survey operations is not new, as it has been in place since the Income Tax Act of 1961. The 2025 law, it said, does not broaden these powers to include ordinary, law-abiding taxpayers.

The clarification was issued amid rising public concern and online speculation regarding data privacy and surveillance following the enactment of the Income Tax Act, 2025. The government's response aims to reassure taxpayers that there is no change in the scope of routine tax administration and that private digital communications are protected unless a taxpayer is subject to a legally sanctioned search operation.