Fact check: Will petrol be banned in India in next 5 years? Know what Nitin Gadkari said

File Photo

According to media reports, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that petrol will finish in the country in the next 5 years.

The media reports further stated that bioethanol, which is produced in Maharashtra's Vidarbha district is being used in vehicles. Green hydrogen can be made using deep well water and can be sold for Rs 70 per kg.

The Union Minister was spotted saying that the country will not have petrol in the next five years. He further mentioned that farmers need to become energy providers and not just food providers. He added that a farmer can’t change his future by just planting maize, wheat and rice.

The Union Minister was conferred honorary degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) by Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidhyapeeth in Maharashtra's Akola. He made the above marks in the event that took place on Thursday.

The Union Minister for road transport and highways received the degree from Governor and Chancellor of public universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the 36th convocation ceremony of the university.

Former Vice Chancellor Dr Motilal Madan, VC Dr Vilas Bhale, registrar, deans of faculty, professors, teachers and graduating students were also present at the event.