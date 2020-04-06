Headlines

India

Fact Check: Will India issue another lockdown in April-May as per WHO protocol?

Claim: A so-called circular, said to be from WHO is floating around on WhatsApp, saying that it has announced a lockdown schedule.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 06, 2020, 11:31 AM IST

Amid ongoing nationwide 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus in India, a message is being circulated on various social media platforms including WhatsApp about a World Health Organisation (WHO) protocol that calls for another lockdown in April-May. 

The alleged WHO protocol apparently recommends a 28-day lockdown from April 20 to May 18. The claim was fact-checked by India's Press Information Bureau (PIB) which said that the message is fake. 

Claim: A so-called circular, said to be from WHO is floating around on WhatsApp, saying that it has announced a lockdown schedule. 

The PIB was tagged by WHO South-East Asia in a tweet regarding the fake message. "Messages being circulated on social media as WHO protocol for lockdown are baseless and FAKE. WHO does NOT have any protocols for lockdowns," the tweet said. 

According to the fake messages, there are four stages of lockdown, starting from a one-day trial. The government had first announced a one-day 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 before announcing a 21-day lockdown from March 24 midnight. The current lockdown ends on April 14 and various messages on social media have claimed that it will be further extended. The number of coronavirus cases crossed 4,000 on Monday with the death toll crossing 100. There are 4067 cases and 109 deaths as of now. 

