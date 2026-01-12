FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Fact Check: Were Indians arrested during Iran protests? Iranian ambassador sets record straight

The protests, which began over worsening economic conditions on the 28th of December and have since evolved into broader demonstrations opposing the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 02:23 PM IST

Fact Check: Were Indians arrested during Iran protests? Iranian ambassador sets record straight
Reports circulating online alleged that Iranian police have arrested a cell comprising Afghans and Indians amid unrest in Iran that killed at least 544 people, and more than 10,681 individuals were arrested. Iran’s Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali dismissed the reports of the arrest of Indian nationals, claiming that the news is totally false and requested people to consume news from reliable sources.

Iranian Ambassador dismisses report of Indians arrest in Iran 

Taking it to X, he said, “The news circulated on some foreign X accounts about Iran’s developments is totally false. I request all interested people to get their news from the reliable sources.” 
 

According to the latest data released by the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) on Sunday, protests erupted at 585 locations across the country, spanning 186 cities in all 31 provinces, underscoring the scale and intensity of the unrest now in its fifteenth day. According to HRANA's verified figures up to January 11, 483 protesters have been killed, along with 47 members of military and law enforcement forces and one government-affiliated non-civilian. The dead also include five non-protesting civilian citizens, while eight children under the age of 18 have been recorded among the fatalities, though they are not included in the main breakdown. In addition to confirmed deaths, 579 other reported fatalities remain under investigation.

Iran protest crosses 84-hour mark

On Monday, the nationwide shutdown crossed the 84-hour mark as per cybersecurity and digital governance think tank Netblocks."As Iran wakes up to a new day, metrics show the national internet blackout is past the 84-hour mark. Years of digital censorship research point to these workarounds," Netblocks posted on X.Posting video that she received from Iran, journalist and Activist MasihAlinejad said,"Videos received from Tehran via Starlink: Despite mass killings and widespread repression, people are still in the streets."According to the latest data from Human Rights Activists News Agency, the deaths of 544 people during the protests have been confirmed, and dozens of additional cases remain under review. More than 10,681 individuals have also been transferred to prisons following arrest. Protests have taken place at 585 locations across the country, in 186 cities, spanning all 31 provinces. The protests, which began over worsening economic conditions on the 28th of December and have since evolved into broader demonstrations opposing the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile the exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahalavi has emerged as a vocal supporter of the demonstrators, backing what he describes as a nationwide movement against the Islamic Republic.In a video message on X, he said, "I announce another stage of the national uprising to overthrow the Islamic Republic and reclaim our dear Iran. Inside Iran, in addition to seizing and holding the central streets of cities, all institutions and apparatuses responsible for the regime's false propaganda and cutting off communications are considered legitimate targets. Government employees, and the armed and security forces, have the opportunity to join the people and be helpers of the nation, or to choose complicity with the murderers of the nation and buy eternal shame and the curse of the nation for themselves."

(With inputs from ANI)

 

