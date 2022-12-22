Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Fact check: Viral WhatsApp message claims Covid XBB variant is deadlier than Delta, here's the truth

The message claims newly discovered XBB subvariant of Omicron is five times more virulent and has a higher mortality rate than the Delta variant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

Fact check: Viral WhatsApp message claims Covid XBB variant is deadlier than Delta, here's the truth
File Photo | Representational

Amid the sudden Covid scare that has erupted across many countries, a WhatsApp message has been making its rounds claiming that the newly discovered XBB subvariant of Omicron is five times more virulent and has a higher mortality rate than the Delta variant.

However, the Union health ministry has rejected the claim and has termed the message fake. "This message circulating in many WhatsApp groups regarding XXB variant of Covid 19 is FAKE and Misleading", said the health ministry on Thursday.

The viral message claims that "the new variant of the COVID-Omicron XBB coronavirus is different, deadly and not easy to detect correctly. The symptoms of the new virus COVID-Omicron XBB are - there is no cough and there is no fever."

"COVID-Omicron XBB is 5 times more virulent than the Delta variant and has a higher mortality rate than it," the viral message claims further.

 

 

In view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in China and other countries, the Centre has asked states to step up vigil and gear up genome sequencing of positive case samples to track existing and emerging variants.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in India and preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment and management of the virus in view of the recent spike in cases in some countries. The meeting was attended by Minister of State Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Dr V.K. Paul and other senior officials.

READ | COVID-19 alert: How dangerous is new Covid variant Omicron BF.7? Should you be concerned?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Katrina Kaif looks stunning as she poses in powder blue saree
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez attend trailer launch in sparkling red outfits
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICAI CA Result 2022: CA Inter, Final result likely to be declared in January at icai.org, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.