DNA Verified: Samosa, jalebi, other Indian snacks to carry health warning labels? Know the truth here

Indian snacks are popular are famous across the world. Some of the popular Indian snacks include samosas, jalebi and laddoo. But now some media reports claim that the Union Health Ministry, Government of India, has issued a health warning on food products regarding such snacks.

Fact Check

The claim that Indian snacks, including samosas, jalebis, pakoras, vada pav, and chai biscuits, will carry health warnings is FAKE. The advisory of the Union Health Ministry does not carry any warning labels on food products sold by vendors, and has not been selective towards Indian snacks. The fact-check unit of the Indian government's nodal agency, PIB, has also termed the claim as fake.

"There have been some media reports claiming that the Union Health Ministry has directed to issue Warning Labels on food products such as samosa, jalebi and laddoo. These media reports are misleading, incorrect, and baseless," a PIB statement said.

Earlier, several media reports claimed that these warnings would highlight the high levels of oil, sugar, and trans fats in these foods-nutrients closely linked to lifestyle diseases. They stated that with obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease on the rise, the government is turning its focus to what’s on the plate. The goal is to promote moderation, not restriction, reports stated.

Some media reports claim that the @MoHFW_INDIA has issued a health warning on food products such as samosas, jalebi, and laddoo.#PIBFactCheck



This claim is #fake



The advisory of the Union Health Ministry does not carry any warning labels on food products sold by vendors

Advisory to display oil and sugar boards in workplaces

The Union Health Ministry had separately issued an advisory which is an initiative towards making healthier choices at work places. It advises about display of Boards in various workplaces such as lobbies, canteens, cafeterias, meeting rooms etc., to raise awareness on harmful consumption of hidden fats and excess sugar in various food items.

These Boards are meant to serve as daily reminders on fighting obesity, the burden of which is sharply rising in the country. The Health Ministry Advisory does not direct Warning Labels on food products sold by vendors, and has not been selective towards Indian snacks. It does not target India's rich street food culture.