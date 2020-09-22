Fact Check: Rs 10 crore deposited in Ballia teen's bank account? Know the truth

A news was doing the rounds that Rs 10 crore was deposited in a teen's bank account in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. However, the truth of the matter is that there was only Rs 5,000 in her account and no trasaction of Rs 10 crore was ever made.

The teen from the Rukanpura village of the Bansdih police station area in Ballia had gone to the Allahabad Bank branch to know her account balance when she was told that there was Rs 10 crore in her account. Surprised Saroj reached Bansdih police station and informed the police about the whole case. Saroj has requested for action by giving a complaint letter in the case. In the complaint letter, Saroj has informed that she has an account in Allahabad Bank in the year 2018. Two years ago, a person named Nilesh Kumar of village Pakra, Post Badhir of Kanpur Dehat district, had called her and asked her to get Aadhaar card and photo etc. in order to register her name for the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. This matter has shocked everyone.

However, according to the bank, the girl's account was open in 2018 and at present her account had only Rs 5,000 and a transaction of Rs 17 lakh has been made so far. The bank official said that the perplexed girl might have misheard the amount and hence this confusion.

The news that Rs 10 crore was deposited in a UP girl's account was carried by most media houses. But, we at Zee Media ran a fact check and got to the actual truth behind the story.