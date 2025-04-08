The Waqf (Amendment) Act has come into force from Tuesday, the government said in a notification.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, which was passed by Parliament last week, has been in the news for quite some time now. It became an Act after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the proposed law on April 5. It came into force on Tuesday, the government said in a notification. While the BJP-led NDA had rallied in support of the bill, the opposition INDIA bloc united in opposing it. Amid this, several social media users shared a video featuring Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra surrounded by a huge crowd and police officials. They claimed that the Congress MP was protesting against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025. Check the viral posts here and here.

The post's caption, originally in Hindi, read: "Congress is giving belt treatment to the BJP government on the Waqf Bill. Jairam Ramesh has said that we will go to the Supreme Court against the Waqf Bill. The Waqf Bill has been brought to loot the lands. Congress will protest against it from the streets to the Parliament.” Check the screenshot of the post here:

Fact Check

In our investigation, we first ran the viral video through the InVid tool and extracted multiple keyframes. Then we ran some keyframes through Google Lens with some keywords, and found multiple users had shared it with similar claims. We also found the same video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Ten News National on August 5, 2022. Check here. The video's title read: "Priyanka Gandhi came out on the road wearing black clothes, police took her into custody. Watch the video" We also found a video report by NDTV, dated August 5, 2022, which stated that Congress was staging a protest against inflation. The title of the report read: "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sits On Road In Protest, Cops Surround Her". Here is the link to the report.

Conclusion

In our investigation, we found the claim with the viral video to be misleading. The viral video dates back to 2022 when Priyanka Gandhi was protesting against inflation. Hence, it is unrelated to the protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

