India has launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting several terrorist base camps across the LoC and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) after Pahalgam attack.

India responded strongly to Pakistan's repeated drone and missile attacks and hit at least eight military targets inside Pakistan on Friday night with precision. India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 targeting at least nine terrorist base camps across the LoC and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), to avenge the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. Now, amid the India-Pakistan war, a video of an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane crash has surfaced online, linking it to the current India-Pakistan situation.

Fact Check

The claim in the viral video is false. The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit debunked social media misinformation. It refuted the claim with the IAF plane crash, saying the video is old. This video shows a Jaguar aircraft of the IAF. However, it was from the crash in Ambala during a routine training sortie in March 2025. The government nodal agency, PIB, also shared a news article to justify its claim.

Check out the PIB tweet here:

Old IAF Plane Crash Video Shared in False Context



A video of an IAF plane crash is being falsely shared in the context of the current India-Pakistan situation.PIBFactCheck



This video shows a Jaguar aircraft of the IAF that crashed in Ambala during a routine training… pic.twitter.com/mOT186mPJx May 10, 2025

Besides blunting Pakistan's drone attacks overnight, India has carried out precision attacks on six Pakistan Air Force bases in Rafiqui, Sukkur, Murid, Chunia, Chaklala, and Rahim Yar Khan, said an official on Saturday. Pakistan's military installations, like a radar site at Pasrur and the Sialkot aviation base, were also targeted, the official said. Defence experts said Chaklala air base in Rawalpindi is considered one of Pakistan's most sensitive as it is located just 10 km from Islamabad. The base handles both VIP and PAF operations.