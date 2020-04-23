Fact check: No, the government is not giving free internet during lockdown

While the entire nation is struggling to contain the spread of coronavirus, there are some who have enough time to spread misinformation and fake news during the time of crisis. The country is in a lockdown till May 3, forcing people to stay inside their homes.

One such fake news was busted the governmet claiming that the Department of Telecom has announced free internet to everyone till May 3, to enable them to work from home.

Taking to its official Twitter account, the Press Information Bureau, said that the message is completely false and no such announcement has been made.

"Claim: DoT has announced to provide free internet to all mobile users by May 3, 2020, to which they have to click on the given link.

Fact: This claim is completely false, and the given link is fake.

Please stay away from rumors and fraudsters," the tweet said.

दावा : भारतीय दूरसंचार विभाग ने सभी मोबाइल यूजर को 3 मई 2020 तक फ्री इंटरनेट देने का ऐलान किया है जिसे प्राप्त करने के लिए दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करना होगा तथ्य :यह दावा बिलकुल झूठ है, व दिया गया लिंक फर्जी है| कृप्या अफवाहों और जालसाज़ों से दूर रहें| pic.twitter.com/K31AGDNZ0p — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 22, 2020

Notably, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking free internet, calls and DTH facilities during lockdown to help people ease 'psychological stress'.

Filed by advocate Manohar Pratap, the PIL has said that social interactions through talking over the phone, video calling as well as other ways of entertainment like watching TV or videos on streaming websites could help in lowering the psychological stress caused by the lockdown restrictions as people are forced to stay indoors.

It also said that while governments are taking care of food and shelter during the lockdown, no steps have been taken to reduce the psychological pressure on the residents.

The use of internet has increased significantly during the lockdown.