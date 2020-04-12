FACT CHECK: No, NASA has not warned of any earthquake to hit Delhi on April 7-15

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has conducted a fact check on a viral video that claims that the American space agency, NASA, has warned of an earthquake of 9.1-magnitude to hit the Delhi between April 7 and April 15. However, such reports are fake news and no such thing has been said on part of NASA, a PIB release clarified, adding that the viral video was run by a news channel in 2018.

Stating that all such claims being made in the video is a hoax, PIB in its official Twitter handle said that the video which is getting viral on the internet was run by a news channel in the year 2018 and declared it as fake news. The PIB tweet read, ''According to NASA's assessment, a strong earthquake is going to hit Delhi. #PIBFactCheck: The video getting viral is of a reality analysis done by a news channel in 2018, according to which it is a #fakeNews. NASA has not done any such prediction."

दावा: नासा के आकलन के अनुसार दिल्ली में एक ज़ोरदार भूकंप आने वाला है| #PIBFactCheck: वायरल किया जा रहा वीडियो 2018 में एक न्यूज़ चैनल द्वारा किए गए वास्तविकता विश्लेषण का है, जिसके अनुसार यह एक #FakeNews है| नासा द्वारा इस प्रकार की कोई भविष्यवाणी नहीं की गई है| pic.twitter.com/bdtwCcxyeB — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 11, 2020

From the old video which is making rounds on the internet, the portion where the fake claim is showed is maliciously edited and being circulated on social media platforms like WhatsApp. The rumor mongers' intent is to portray it as credible news to scare people during the pandemic. Along with the footage, the viral message warning Delhiites to remain cautious is also being circulated.

In these trying times, it is especially important to remain vigilant of fake news being circulated, since a lot of people are actually scared in the face of a grave health crisis.