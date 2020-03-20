FACT CHECK: No 'complete lockdown' in India planned, government refutes WhatsApp rumours

The central government on Friday refuted rumours about a "complete lockdown" of the country, something that is being ciruculated widely on the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp. Clarifying that the message is fake and nothing like that is up on charts yet, government sources asked citizens not to forward the fake message.

"An audio clip of a #FAKE phone conversation between two individuals discussing "complete lockdown" of the country is being shared widely on #WhatsApp. The audio clip is FAKE and work of miscreants. Please do not forward it. #IndiaFightsCorona #CoronavirusPandemic," Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 206, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.