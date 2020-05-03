FACT CHECK: No, Centre is not increasing office work hours for government employees

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has fact-checked the reports of the central government supposedly increasing the office work hours for its employees to 10 hours daily. PIB clarified that these reports are fake and that the central government has not made any such decision, contrary to claims floating on widely-circulated messages on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Not only are these claims fake, but also no such proposal to increase work hours for government employees from 9 AM till 7 PM in the office is even under consideration on part of the central government, PIB Fact Check clarified.

"Claim: According to some reports, central employees will have to work from 9 am to 7 pm #PIBFactCheck: The claim made is false. The Central Government has not taken any such decision, nor is it considering any such proposal," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

दावा : कुछ खबरों के अनुसार, केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 7 बजे तक काम करना होगा#PIBFactCheck: किया गया दावा झूठा है| केंद्र सरकार ने ऐसा कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया है, ना ही ऐसे किसी प्रस्ताव पर विचार कर रही है| pic.twitter.com/L40qqt4aOb — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 2, 2020

In these trying times, it is especially important to remain vigilant of fake news being circulated, since a lot of people are actually scared in the face of a grave health crisis.

It may be recalled that the PIB has set up a dedicated unit in order to check the spread of fake news on social media during the coronavirus crisis, ‘PIBFactCheck’ team continuously monitors trending messages on social media platforms and conducts a review of its contents to bust fake news.

The Press Information Bureau will also release a daily bulletin at 8 PM every evening to inform regarding government’s decisions, developments, and progress on COVID-19.