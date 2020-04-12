FACT CHECK: No, Centre has not suspended 'Prohibition of Sex Selection Act'

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has fact-checked the reports of the central government supposedly suspending the act which prohibits sex selection before or after conception.PIB clarified that these reports are fake and that the 'PC&PNDT Act' has not been suspended, as claimed by a large section of the media. Sex selection before or after conception is still prohibited, only some technical deadlines have been extended till June 30 by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

"A section of the media is speculating that the PC&PNDT (Pre Conception and Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection)) Act 1994 has been suspended by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It is clarified that MoHFW has not suspended the PC&PNDT Act, which prohibits sex selection before or after conception," the PIB release clarified.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, the central government issued a notification on April 4 suspending certain provisions under the PC&PNDT Rules 1996. These rules pertain to applying for renewal of registration if falling due in this period, submission of reports by diagnostics centres by the fifth day of the following month and submission of quarterly progress report (QPR) by the states and the union territories.

It is reiterated that each Ultrasound clinic, Genetic Counselling Centre, Genetic Laboratory, Genetic Clinic and Imaging Centre would have to maintain all the mandatory records on day to day basis, as prescribed under the law. It is only the submission deadlines to respective appropriate authorities which have been extended till June 30, 2020. There is no exemption (to the diagnostic centres) from compliance to the provisions of the PC&PNDT Act.

All records are mandatory and have to be maintained as per the rules and the said notification that in no way impacts the requirement of stringent implementation of the PC&PNDT Act and Rules, the release concluded.