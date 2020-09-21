Fact Check: Modi govt depositing Rs 1 lakh in bank accounts of women?

One such message is going viral nowadays, saying that the Central government is going to transfer Rs 1 lakh to all women's accounts under the Mahila Swarozgar Yojana. However, the message is completely fake as no such announcement has been made by the government.

These days, social media is abound in fake news and false claims. One such message that is going viral on social media is that the Central government is going to deposit Rs 1 lakh in the accounts of women under the Mahila Swarojgar Yojana. However, this is a completely false piece of news doing the rounds on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social networking sites.

The Government of India's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has made it aptly clear that the government has not implemented any such scheme and this is completely untrue. The Fact Check team of the PIB has examined the veracity of the viral message and has said that this claim was fake.

You too can get such false claims checked by the PIB team. If you receive such a message, then you can log onto https://factcheck.pib.gov.in/ for a fact check or send a message on this WhatsApp number +918799711259 or email: pibfactcheck@gmail.com. This information is also available on PIB's website https://pib.gov.in.