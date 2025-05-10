PIB has run a fact check on the same and said it has no connection to the current India–Pakistan situation.

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, an old video is being falsely shared as footage of a missile strike on New Delhi Airport.

PIB has run a fact check on the same and said it has no connection to the current India–Pakistan situation.

This video shows a gas station explosion in Yemen's Aden from August 2024.

Missile Attack on Delhi Airport?



An old video is being falsely shared as footage of a missile strike on New Delhi Airport.#PIBFactCheck



This video shows a gas station explosion in Aden, Yemen, from August 2024.



It has no connection to the current India–Pakistan…

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Saturday shut down its airspace temporarily, hours after India accused the former of using commercial flights as shields amid drone attacks. The decision, notified through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), came amid escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The move follows a night of intense drone activity along India's northern and western borders after Pakistani drones were sighted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in the North to Bhuj in the South, along both the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

These include suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets, the Ministry added.

The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.

Several of the targeted sites included key airfields, forward military bases, and civil aviation facilities. India successfully repelled each attack.

India accused Pakistan of endangering international air traffic by keeping its airspace open while executing drone and missile operations.